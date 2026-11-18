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The Brief Authorities issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 2-month-old King Cambridge, who was last seen in Homestead. Investigators say the baby may be with Paris Lowery and traveling in the north end of Miami-Dade County. Officials upgraded the case to a Missing Child Alert and urge anyone who spots them not to approach and to call 911.



A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 2-month-old boy who was last seen on Monday.

Florida missing child search

What we know:

Law enforcement officials issued the alert for King Cambridge, who is 20 inches tall and weighs 10 pounds, according to the alert notice.

The baby boy has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen in the area of the 3000th block of Northeast 41st Terrace in Homestead.

Investigators said the child may be in the company of Paris Lowery, a 5-foot-2-inch Black woman with black hair, brown eyes and a piercing under her lip.

Officials noted they may be traveling in the north end of Miami-Dade County, and the case was upgraded due to an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released Paris Lowery’s weight, her exact relationship to the infant or what kind of vehicle they might be using. Officials also have not shared the specific details of the ongoing investigation or the exact time the baby was last seen.

How to help investigators

What you can do:

Anyone who sees King Cambridge or Paris Lowery is asked not to approach them and to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information about the baby's whereabouts is asked to call the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or dial 911.