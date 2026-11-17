The Brief Disruptions affecting banks, airlines, Apple, Marriott and the National Security Agency have raised questions about how much we rely on technology. Officials have attributed some outages to routine maintenance or software updates, while experts say there are several possible explanations. Experts say there's no reason to panic or stockpile supplies, but the disruptions are a reminder to have a backup plan.



Widespread technology disruptions are raising questions about what's behind the outages and how prepared people would be if more everyday services suddenly stopped working.

Tech outages impact major services

Big picture view:

Problems have affected banks, airlines and major technology companies, with Apple, Marriott and the National Security Agency among the latest reported disruptions. While the outages have raised concerns about a possible larger issue, experts say there is no confirmed connection between them.

The NSA issued a "Code Yellow" after an internal network used to communicate classified information went down. The disruption prompted the agency to stagger arrival times for some employees at its headquarters in Maryland.

The agency said the issue happened during scheduled routine maintenance and that its mission-critical capabilities remained operational.

Apple users also experienced trouble accessing services including iCloud, Apple Pay and the App Store. Apple attributed those disruptions to an internal software update and said it was working to restore affected services.

Cybersecurity experts weigh potential causes

What they're saying:

Experts say there are several possible explanations for the growing number of disruptions, but no confirmed evidence tying them to a coordinated cyberattack.

Devin Morgan, a former Navy counterintelligence agent who now owns 13 Alpha Solutions, says possibilities include aging equipment or the growing demand for technology and data as companies race to expand their artificial intelligence capabilities.

He also points to major software and system updates that companies and government agencies may be rolling out before the end of the year. Those updates can sometimes create problems of their own.

Dr. Alex del Carmen, a criminologist, says the disruptions are a reminder of how dependent society has become on technology. He says people should take a step back rather than immediately assume the worst.

Preparing for future service disruptions

What you can do:

Both experts say there's no reason to panic or start stockpiling supplies, but they say the disruptions are a good reminder to have a backup plan if everyday technology becomes unavailable. That includes keeping an emergency kit and basic supplies on hand, something Florida residents should consider year-round, not just during hurricane season.

Del Carmen also recommends brushing up on old-fashioned skills that can become important during an outage, such as navigating without GPS and keeping important phone numbers and emergency contacts written down. Morgan recommends keeping devices and software updated, since those updates can include important security fixes.