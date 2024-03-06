Video: Dog missing after owner causes multi-vehicle crash in Tampa and runs away: Police

A Tampa man has been arrested after police say he caused a four-vehicle crash and ran away from the scene, leaving his dog to fend for itself.

It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Dale Mabry Highway near I-275 say the driver accused of causing it ran off, leaving his dog behind.

The suspect, later identified as Brennan Baltusnik, was located shortly after the crash, and taken into custody.

Brennan Baltusnik mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

However, police say they were not able to catch Baltusnik’s dog.

Video from SkyFOX shows the animal wandering around the Midtown area, which is near the crash site. Officers can be seen trying to wrangle the dog, but it remained just out of their grasp. As of Wednesday morning, police say the dog has not been captured.

The Tampa Police Department says area veterinary hospitals and shelters have been told to let animal control know if the dog gets brought in.

Baltusnik, 30, has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injury, resisting an officer without violence, driving with a canceled, revoked, or suspended license, and four counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

According to TPD, nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

