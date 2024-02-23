The family of a northern Virginia couple is holding out hope after the two went missing while sailing in the Caribbean.

Authorities in Grenada believe the couple were killed by escaped prisoners who stole their yacht.

Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel have been known to take trips to go cruising around Grenada. Their family told FOX 5 this is something they always do – live on their boat during the winter months. It's an escape from their home in Falls Church, Virginia.

But as of Friday, the two of them are missing.

According to reports from investigators in the Caribbean, their boat was found abandoned in Saint Vincent.

The reports claim it was "ransacked" and it was apparent that a violent act took place.

There are three men in custody in connection to the Virginia couple's disappearance. Detectives in Grenada say the men are prisoners who were already facing robbery and rape charges.

The men escaped their holding cell on Sunday, Feb. 18. Sometime in between then and Wednesday, investigators believe they made contact with Ralph and Kathy on their boat.

In a press release, the Royal Grenada Police Force says they are "working on leads that suggest that the two occupants of the yacht may have been killed in the process. It is believed that the occupants of the yacht were American citizens."

Ralph Hendry’s sister, Suellen Desmarais, is still trying to figure out what happened, but told FOX 5, she’s keeping faith alive.

"On Sunday, they went into the town around 3 o’clock because another boater saw them go into town. And then the other boater, when he went to bed, he noticed that they were there cause you always look to see who is around you and in the morning, when the boater woke up they were gone," Desmarais said. "Why would I presume anyone is dead with no body and DNA? I want to remain positive. I want to believe that they are alive."

Ralph and Kathy were part of a sailing association called the Salty Dog.

Ralph Hendry and Kathy BrandelThe three escaped prisoners were recaptured on Feb. 21. Photo via Royal Grenada Police Force

The president of the group, Rob Osborn — who also lives on the sea — received a message from a good Samaritan who saw the abandoned yacht. He called local authorities before informing the couple's family.

"This is a tragedy that has shaken our community," Osborn said. "There are literally 100s of people who do what I do in the winter. I just want everyone to know that this is very rare."

"When people ask us if we worry about pirates, the answer is ‘no.’ These are friendly islands," he continued. "Whether you are in NYC, Chicago or here, sometimes bad things happen. And this is heinous."

FOX 5 has learned that Kathy and Ralph's children are in the Caribbean at the moment working with local authorities on this investigation.

We have reached out to the Coast Guard and the State Department about this case, and are waiting to hear back.