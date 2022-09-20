Mistrial declared for man accused of robbing bank, kidnapping and killing Valrico grandfather

A Tampa judge was forced to declare a mistrial for a man accused of robbing a bank and kidnapping and killing a Valrico grandfather.

One of the jurors told the judge right before opening statements that she knew the defendant, James Hanson. "I just assume he is guilty," the juror told the judge.

Tampa Judge Samantha Ward had no choice but to declare a mistrial and start all over, meaning a new jury would have to be picked.

RELATED: Man killed during carjacking was donor at church where his body was found

Back in August 2019, Hanson is accused of robbing CenterState Bank in Valrico, carjacking and kidnapping Matthew Korattiyil, who was a customer at the bank, and killing him. Detective Moises Garcia explained, "he chocked and strangled him with his hands first. Then he finished him with Mr. Korattiyil's belt."

Investigators said Hanson had just been released from prison after serving 17 years of a life sentence. Now, he's back in jail, but Hanson had planned a permanent escape.

PREVIOUS: Man accused in bank robbery, carjacking, murder 'medically unable' to stand trial

Hanson tried to hang himself in his jail cell, but he survived. He was wheelchair bound for some of his court hearings after that.

Three years later, Hanson was dressed in a suit and tie waiting to greet a new jury who will decide his fate. Late Tuesday evening, another jury panel was being selected.

If a jury is seated Tuesday night, opening statements are set for Wednesday morning.