MLB umpire Ángel Hernández retiring, reports say

By KJ Hiramoto
Published  May 27, 2024 10:16pm EDT
Umpire Angel Hernandez #5 looks on prior to the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 08, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) article

LOS ANGELES - Longtime MLB umpire Ángel Hernández is reportedly retiring.

According to reports from USA Today's Bob Nightengale and ESPN's Jeff Passan, Hernandez is calling it quits, possibly as soon as Tuesday.

Nightengale reports the news comes as Hernández and MLB are in the middle of working out a settlement. The MLB insider did not specify what the settlement was about.

Hernández is arguably one of the most polarizing umpires in the history of the sport. The 62-year-old have been at the center of baseball memes and a dozen YouTube breakdowns showing Hernández making iffy and questionable calls during MLB games.

As of Monday, 7 p.m., Hernández himself have not formally made any announcements regarding his future.