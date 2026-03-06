Howard Frankland Bridge northbound lanes to close Tuesday night

The Brief The Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, to 5 a.m. on March 11, weather permitting. Alternative routes include Gandy Boulevard Roosevelt Boulevard, Bayside Bridge, Courtney Campbell Causeway, and Memorial Highway. The FDOT advised motorists to allow extra travel time due to potential traffic delays and congestion on alternative routes.



Motorists traveling northbound on I-275 toward the Howard Frankland Bridge will need to find another route on Tuesday night.

What we know:

The interstate will close from 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, to 5 a.m. on March 11, weather permitting.

What are alternative routes?

What you can do:

Drivers can take alternative routes including Gandy Boulevard Roosevelt Boulevard, Bayside Bridge, Courtney Campbell Causeway, and Memorial Highway.

The FDOT advised motorists to allow extra travel time due to potential traffic delays and congestion on alternative routes.

PREVIOUS: Howard Frankland Bridge construction barrels toward finish line: Here’s what to know

Why is the Howard Frankland Bridge closed?

The northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed while crews work on overhead sign installation as part of the new southbound I-275 Howard Frankland Bridge project between Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.

The backstory:

The Howard Frankland Bridge was built in the 1960s and is a major connector between Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.

A $865M project aimed at reducing traffic congestion was announced in 2017.

PREVIOUS: Howard Frankland Bridge project: Here’s when the new bridge will open

FDOT began replacing the bridge in 2020.

This new bridge will become the new I-275 southbound lanes, and the current southbound bridge built in the 1990s will turn into the new northbound lanes.

The project is expected to be completed later this year.