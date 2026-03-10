Fort Meade City Commission delays vote on proposed massive data center

The Brief Fort Meade city commissioners delayed a final vote on a proposal to build a massive data center in the small Polk County town. Residents spoke out against the project during a public meeting, raising concerns about water use, power demand and environmental impacts. Supporters said the facility could bring an estimated $138 million in annual revenue to the city.



Residents in Fort Meade will have to wait longer to learn whether a massive data center will be built in their town after city commissioners delayed a final vote on the proposal.

The move came during a Fort Meade City Commission meeting on Tuesday where demonstrators gathered in hopes of making their concerns heard.

RELATED: Protesters against proposed Fort Meade data center gather outside city hall

What they're saying:

Several residents spoke out during public comment, opposing plans to construct a large data center in the city of about 5,000 people.

"This data center is not consistent with the city's comprehensive plan and regulations," one speaker said during public comment.

Opponents said they worry about how the facility could affect the community if it moves forward. Tyler Hancock, a Fort Meade resident, said the idea of a data center coming to the town surprised many people who live there.

READ: Florida Legislature moving in different directions on AI regulations

"They're popping up everywhere, but I just never would have thought that it would come to this small town," Hancock said.

What we know:

Commissioners made a procedural move during the meeting that effectively delayed a final vote on the proposal for several weeks.

The plan calls for eight buildings spread across about 1,100 acres. These types of facilities are often used to house servers for artificial intelligence systems and cloud storage services.

Some residents said their concerns include the amount of water and electricity data centers typically require, as well as potential noise and environmental pollutants.

MORE: Citrus County residents, commissioners in battle over potential data center in Holder

"They believe that this small town, this small community just would roll over. We wouldn't stand up for our town and our way of life. And I think they're slowly realizing that that's not the case here," Hancock said.

The other side:

Developers with Stonebridge have attempted to address concerns from residents during a recent community meeting, including questions about water usage and potential construction disruptions.

Supporters of the project said the economic impact could be significant for the small city. Estimates show the data center could eventually contribute up to $138 million in annual revenue to Fort Meade.

Still, some residents said the potential revenue does not outweigh their concerns.

"That revenue means nothing to me. In fact, I said I will pay more taxes if that will keep this data center out of this city," said Ron Martin, another Fort Meade resident.

TECHNOLOGY: Florida Poly to launch cybersecurity and AI laboratory on campus

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly what the data center would be used for if it is built. The company that would ultimately operate the facility has also not been revealed.

What's next:

Fort Meade city commissioners are expected to revisit the proposal.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Florida are discussing more than one bill that could place limits on artificial intelligence data centers. It is unclear whether any of those proposals will pass during the current legislative session.