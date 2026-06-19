Mock trial summer camp: Over 100 students try case at Hillsborough County courthouse

The Brief More than 100 high school students took part in a week-long mock trial summer camp at the Hillsborough County courthouse. The teenagers played prosecutors, defense attorneys and witnesses in a fictional cyberstalking case that wrapped up Friday. Organizers say the five-day camp exposes teenagers to the justice system and encourages future legal careers.



A fictional cyberstalking case came to a close Friday as more than 100 high schoolers completed a week-long mock trial summer camp at the Hillsborough County courthouse.

Mock trial summer camp

What we know:

The Judge Simms mock trial summer camp brought more than 100 high schoolers into real courtrooms to experience the legal system firsthand. Students spent the week exploring a fictional case of a high school student accused of stalking a fellow student by posting incriminating photos online.

Participants acted as prosecutors, defense attorneys and witnesses, while a professional attorney served as a judge. The jury consisted of students, judges and lawyers who listened to arguments regarding whether the accused student had malicious intent.

Sibora Shegani, 15, took on the role of a prosecutor during the five-day camp.

"In my head, I was like, ‘okay I have to be loud,’" Shegani said. "So halfway through I was louder and more confident, so you learn while you're doing it."

Jessica Clementi argued for the defense, noting the heavy responsibility placed on the young participants.

"You have a big role to play," Clementi said. "You have to be very careful with what you say and what you do."

The camp is sponsored by the Hillsborough County Bar Association and carries a $25 fee. Organizers waive the fee for families who cannot afford it.

Teenagers explore legal system

What they're saying:

Organizer Chuck Leadingham praised the work ethic of the young participants who spent their week preparing legal arguments.

"Everybody says, oh, this generation, they're lazy," Leadingham said. "But you know what? These kids come out here, and they work hard."

Shegani admitted that presenting a case in front of a real legal panel brought a high level of tension.

"It's so intimidating, because their whole opinion on you is what matters," Shegani said.

Clementi emphasized that the program taught lessons that extend far beyond simple courtroom mechanics.

"It's such an important thing, helping people in court and giving people justice," Clementi said. "You get to genuinely help people."