Bucs rookies visit Moffitt Cancer Center to meet patients, kids

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have had Tuesday off, but the rookies were still very busy.

"It's what you do it for," Bucs wide receiver Tez Johnson said.

The young Bucs spent the day at Moffitt Cancer Center meeting with patients in the hospital to take a picture with them while also dropping off a Bucs hat and flag. They also allocated time with the kids at the Child Development Center.

It's the third year in a row the team's rookies have stopped by.

"Just being able to spend time in the community and have a good time and have a chance to give back is a blessing," Bucs cornerback Benjamin Morrison said. "It was fun."

The rookies had a good time.

"It's pretty awesome to see the joy on their face," Johnson said.

However, the joy paled in comparison to those they were visiting.

"It's very cool to have the home team come visit us, and the kids just have so much fun," Moffitt's Children Development Center Director Wendy Valenzuela said. "We are just so blessed they even come and stop by to have fun with our kids."

The Bucs all dreamed of suiting up on Sundays, but wearing the shoulder pads and putting on the helmet was not the only part of the dream — so was giving back.

"Yes, you want to be in the NFL," Johnson said. "Yes, you want to be the next great, but what matters is how you are in the community. How are you with the people? How are you with the kids? You have to get into the community and give back to the people."

The Bucs said this is what it's all about.

"I get caught up in my little world and get focused on football," Morrison said. "I think this just puts things in perspective for myself, and, hopefully, I had a better day because of this and carry on a better week."

It makes the rookies want to become better people as a result.

"It makes you want to pray even harder when you already pray," Johnson said. "There are people who look at you from a different perspective. They look at you bigger than just a person. They are a hero. They are a mentor. It just opens up your eyes just a little bit bigger."

Their eyes are open and just like the folks at Moffitt, their smiles are a mile wide.