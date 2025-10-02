Register for the 2025 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks

article

October is breast cancer awareness month. FOX 13 is proud to team up once again with the American Cancer Society for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks.

These fun and inspiring events provide support for those going through the battle and also for survivors.

Proceeds go towards funding research and programs that assist patients, families and caregivers.

Here are two Making Strides events in the Bay Area.

October 25: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

October 25: Nathan Benderson Park, Sarasota

For information on how to register and participate, click here.