Moffitt Cancer Center sends patients, advocates to Tallahassee in a push for continued funding

Moffitt Cancer Center's annual advocacy day gets underway in Tallahassee on Wednesday.

A convoy of cancer research advocates is traveling from Tampa to Tallahassee and back on Wednesday, urging state lawmakers to continue to approve funding for the cancer center.

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the state. More than 30 people, including survivors, caregivers and oncology nurses are traveling for the event.

According to Moffitt, the advocacy day "recognizes the need for continued legislative support" to eradicate the disease.

"Supporters will meet with lawmakers," the organization said, "and share Moffitt’s mission to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer and ask for continued state support for the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center based in Florida."

In December, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled a $114 billion budget proposal, which includes more than $232 million in funding for cancer research.