Mom of missing Florida girl hospitalized and arrested, hours after remains found in Alabama

Police searching for a missing 5-year-old From Jacksonville say they've found the remains of a child rural Alabama. Now, her mother is facing charges while recovering from an apparent overdose attempt this afternoon.

Taylor Rose Williams was reported missing last week by her mother, Brianna Williams, promoting a statewide Amber Alert. At the time, she claimed the girl disappeared from their home overnight.

Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams -- who is not related to the family -- announced that remains had been located in a wooded area between two towns in Marengo County, Alabama, located about 100 miles west of Montgomery. Authorities were working to confirm the victim's identification, but the sheriff said they appeared to be those of a child.

Footage from news outlets showed multiple police vehicles parked along a dirt road in the area where authorities said remains were found.

Brianna Williams is from the county in which the remains were found, according to FirstCoastNews.com. The sheriff said last week that she had stopped cooperating with investigators; she was named a person of interest on Monday.

Hours after Tuesday's news of the discovery in Alabama, Brianna Williams was taken to the hospital from the Jacksonville naval air base where she works. The sheriff later said she was in serious condition after a drug overdose, according to FOX 30 News in Jacksonville.

Williams now faces charges of charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.