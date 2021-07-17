More than 1,000 volunteers stuff 30,000 backpacks for Bay Area children in need

The first day of school is right around the corner and WWE wrestler and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neill is making sure kids in the community are prepared.

More than 1,000 volunteers filled 30,000 backpacks with school supplies, including hand sanitizer, notebooks, pens and pencils and more, for children in need at Amalie Arena on Saturday.

It’s all part of a joint effort between the Bullard Family Foundation and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The backpacks will then be handed out at the Bullard Family Foundation Back to School Bash happening at Raymond James Stadium next month.

For O’Neil, the mission is personal as he says he’s simply giving back to the community as others did for him.

"It’s important to me because I’m a recipient of people giving back as well. If they weren’t giving back to the Boys and Girls Club that I attended as a kid, or the Florida Sheriffs Boys Ranch, I would not be in the position that I’m in today," said O’Neil.

LINK: Learn more about the Bullard Family Foundation Back to School Bash happening on August 7, or to find out how to volunteer, visit http://BullardFamilyFoundation.org. More information on how to volunteer will be posted in the coming days.

