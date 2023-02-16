More than 200 arrested in Polk County human trafficking bust

Two dozen potential human trafficking victims have been rescued and more than 200 people have been arrested following a week-long human trafficking operation in Polk County.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the 213 arrested solicited prostitutes, offered to commit prostitution, and/or profited from or aided & abetted prostitution.

Deputies say six of 24 potential victims were in the country from Cuba illegally.

Some of the victims told detectives they were forced into prostitution to pay the people who smuggled them into the United States.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, along with representatives from other agencies that took part in the operation and social services organizations who offered help for human trafficking victims, will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to provide more details.