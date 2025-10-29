Morean Center for Clay artists' work on display for 'Potter's Field'

The Brief Over 50 ceramic artists call the center home. "Potter's Field" is the theme for this year's annual members show. The show will be on display until Nov. 1.



This year's annual members show for the Morean Center for Clay, "Potter's Field", fell close to Halloween and fall.

"Potter's Field is a little bit of a play on words. Obviously, this is a ceramic studio. A potters' field historically was an unmarked or pauper cemetery. We wanted to dive a little more into that theme for the season," said Morean Center For Clay Operations Manager Xan Peters.

What they're saying:

Ceramic artist Jennifer Rosseter's piece, a large one featuring two animals, is meant to spark thoughts and conversations. It's called "Where Day Bleeds Into Night"

"It's part of a bigger body of work that I've been working on with these sorts of abstract creatures," Rosseter said. "I'm asking the viewer to consider the unseen energies that surround us and what we imagine as a guardian."

Resident ceramic artist Nina Samuels has a trio of pieces that require a closer look. They are vessels covered in "sea life".

"These pieces are exploring ceramic forms and coral reef bleaching. I do marine restoration work with coral reefs and other kinds of underwater organisms where I put ceramics underwater and let those organisms live on the surface to provide them a home, and I'm exploring that growth of organisms on ceramic vessels," Samuels said. "I think it's a way that people can see how versatile ceramics could be."

Ceramic artist Jan Richardson has been working with clay since the 1970s. She still loves the way the material feels and smells. Her piece is a large bowl made of many individually designed pieces of clay.

"For me, my day is special if I've been able to make something," Richardson said. "I just like working with material and seeing what new things will evolve, because things do evolve. It almost tells you as you're working on a piece what it wants to be."