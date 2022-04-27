MOSI offering 100+ STEAM-based camps this summer for youth

The Museum of Science and Industry, MOSI, in Tampa is gearing up for a summer of science adventures.

From building robots to launching rockets, kids can explore all things STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) at MOSI this summer.

Each camp is designed to be interactive with experiments and fun for kids completing kindergarten to completing 8th grade.

Camps kick off the week of May 31.

For more information, visit mosi.org