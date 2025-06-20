Mote Aquarium closing date announced ahead of transition to new Mote SEA. Here's the timeline

The Brief Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium says Mote Aquarium on City Island will close to the public after July 6. Staff will transition on July 7 to preparing for the opening of the Mote Science Education Aquarium (SEA) at Nathan Benderson Park. The opening date for Mote SEA is still unclear.



Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium has announced when Mote Aquarium on City Island will close to the public, allowing for a transitional period before the new Mote SEA opens.

Timeline:

According to a news release posted on Mote's website, the last day for general admission at the current aquarium will be Sunday, July 6.

On July 7, staff will transition to preparing for the opening of the Mote Science Education Aquarium (SEA) at Nathan Benderson Park.

When will Mote SEA open?

What's next:

The opening date for the new aquarium is still not clear. Mote says all animals need to be fully acclimated to their new habitats before Mote SEA opens for general admission.

No staff will be furloughed during the transitional period, however, according to Mote.

