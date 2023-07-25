Mote Marine’s new SEA Aquarium under construction at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota

At Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, steel and concrete are being transformed into what will soon be Mote Marine’s SEA Aquarium.

"This area is much more accessible for students and visitors," said Dan Bebak, the vice president of Mote Marine Aquarium.

He anticipates more than 700,000 visitors to visit the new aquarium once it’s finished.

"A lot of people that live here locally, I don’t think realize the global research that we are involved with, and so this aquarium, this new aquarium, will reflect that global research greater than our current facility does," he said.

On Tuesday morning, crews installed a large acrylic window weighing over 27,000 pounds. On the other side, guests will have a view of the Gulf of Mexico.

"To be able to see this aquarium out of the ground and today to have the acrylic going into the largest habitat, the Gulf Of Mexico exhibit is a dream come true," said Evan Barniskis, the associate vice president for Mote Marine Aquarium.

He said Mote SEA and staff will work to inspire future generations.

"We want to make sure kids come in at a very early age and learn about the marine environment, become passionate about it and want to grow, continuing to learn about it and continuing to contribute and hopefully one day becoming marine scientists themselves," he said.

With new and additional exhibits, Mote SEA will allow visitors to get hands-on.

They'll be able to immerse themselves in our global waterways' education and their important role in our lives.

"It’s not just going to be one habitat or exhibit or another, but the culmination of all of them when the visitors walk out of the door after their time here. We hope they have a new appreciation for the marine environment," said Barniskis.