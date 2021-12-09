Mote Marine maintenance worker arrested on child porn charges

article

An employee at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium was arrested after Sarasota County deputies say they discovered he uploaded child porn imagery.

Detectives with the sheriff's office said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October after more than 50 images were uploaded to a Google server, according to the agency. Investigators said they tracked down the IP address and identified 42-year-old Damian Rosa as the suspect.

"A search of his Google account yielded 92 explicit images and videos with victims ranging in age from 4 to 17 years old," according to a news release from the sheriff's office. "During an interview, Rosa admitted to distributing illegal images to others online."

Rosa was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of child sexual abuse material and transmission of child sexual abuse material.

READ: Child porn possession charges lead Sarasota police to victim from 1990

Advertisement

He was employed as a maintenance worker at Mote Marine, according to his arrest affidavit.