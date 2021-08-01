Mother found dead in car with two young, unharmed children, say police

St. Petersburg police say they responded to a call of a person shot Saturday at about 5:30pm on 60th Street South.

They say 27-year-old Joana Peca was found deceased of an apparent gunshot wound inside her vehicle near Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

St. Pete Police's Sandra Bentil, says also inside were her two unharmed, yet terrified, young children.

There are no suspects in custody at this time and they are asking anyone with information to please come forward.

Tips can be called in using the non-emergency phone line at 727-893-7780 or anonymously texting the letters SPPD and the tip to TIP411.