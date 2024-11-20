Mother killed, toddler hospitalized after crash in unincorporated Bartow, deputies say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 24-year-old mother died, and her toddler was airlifted to a Tampa hospital after their SUV crashed into the back of a semi-truck on Tuesday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the woman was driving a 2013 Honda CRV south in the right lane on US Hwy 17 and continued straight through the intersection with Ernest Smith Blvd, despite the red light.

According to the sheriff's office, a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck with an attached empty trailer was stopped at the light in the same lane. PCSO says the Honda crashed into the back of the semi and the SUV spun before stopping in the right turn lane of Hwy 17.

The driver of the Honda and her daughter, who will be 2-years-old next month, were taken out of the SUV by Polk County Fire Rescue, according to officials.

Because of her age, deputies say the child was airlifted to Tampa but appears to have very minor injuries and is expected to recover. Her mother was taken to a local hospital, which is where she died.

The 36-year-old driver of the semi was not injured, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials say everyone involved was wearing seat belts. Deputies say the child’s father and other family members took custody of her.

