Mother of 3 missing from Dover since Friday

article

A Dover woman has been missing since Jan. 18 and her family says there's no explanation for her disappearance.

The 23-year-old mother of three was last seen leaving a friend's house at 1 a.m. Saturday morning. No one has seen or heard from her since.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is now involved in the search for Verónica Marlyn Reyes Díaz.

Veronica is described as a 4-feet 9-inch-tall white female with brown hair and eyes.

Her family and the sheriff's office asks anyone who has seen or spoken to her or might know where she is to call the Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or email Piocommandcenter@hcso.tampa.fl.us.