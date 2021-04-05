Mother of child porn suspect: That was me on 'bad sites' this time

Prosecutors say Tevan Anthony was busted with child pornography on his computer, and while out on bond, he got busted again.

A forensic search of his home computer allegedly showed someone logged on to child porn sites not long after he was released on bond.

"Tevanthony35 email had some images of child erotica and had several logins after his bond all day," explained Tampa police officer Julio Tagliani, who conducted the monitoring.

Another email of his allegedly had even more child porn images. Prosecutors say it has Tevan Anthony's digital fingerprints all over it and that’s a violation of his bond. They want to judge to throw him back in jail.

Hillsborough defense attorney Ben Stechschulte says not so fast. He pointed the finger at Tevan's mother, Grace Griffin.

"I was just so in shock that that was on our computers, that Tevan had did that crime, that I was just so confused and I never thought that would happen," said Griffin.

She told the judge she all she wanted to do is protect her family.

"I decided that if we go in and try to erase it so he could never go back in, and I was told when you go on bad sites you can have pop-ups and I didn’t want my grandkids seeing that stuff," Griffin continued.

Prosecutor Jessica Couvertier tried to punch holes in that theory, but Griffin insisted it was her.

"You do not see him every second of every day, correct?" asked Couvertier.

Griffin quickly responded, "not every second of every day, but he’s not going to get on that computer."

Judge Mark Kiser believed her and allowed Tevan to remain out on bond, but warned him: No more chances.

"No access means no access at all," the judge added.