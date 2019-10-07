Motorcyclist crashes into back of Pasco deputy's vehicle

article

A Pasco County sheriff's deputy parked on the side of US 19 in Hudson to help with a minor accident when a motorcycle slammed into the back of his vehicle Monday night.

The first accident happened around 9 p.m. near Denton Street.

The motorcyclist was reportedly speeding when they hit the deputy's vehicle.

The deputy was not in the vehicle when it was hit. The motorcyclist's condition was not known.

Southbound lanes of US 19 in the area of the crash were closed until further notice.