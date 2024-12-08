Motorcyclist crossing SR-52 struck and killed by car, FHP says
TAMPA - A San Antonio motorcyclist was hit and killed Sunday morning after he crossed into the path of a car heading westbound on SR-52 at the intersection of Old Tampa Bay Dr., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The 46-year-old victim was struck by an 81-year-old woman driving a Hyundai Tucson before being redirected into a tractor trailer that was stopped on Old Tampa Bay Drive.
FHP says the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
The two people inside the Hyundai suffered minor injuries.
The tractor trailer driver was not injured.
