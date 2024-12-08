Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead in a Lakeland retention pond, PCSO says

Published  December 8, 2024 12:13pm EST
Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County deputies are investigating what happened after a man was found dead in a retention pond in the Chelsea Oaks subdivision of Lakeland.

Local residents reported finding the body Sunday morning.

The forensics unit is heading to the scene now.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

