Man found dead in a Lakeland retention pond, PCSO says
LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County deputies are investigating what happened after a man was found dead in a retention pond in the Chelsea Oaks subdivision of Lakeland.
Local residents reported finding the body Sunday morning.
READ: Armed suspect killed by 2 deputies in a bathtub, HCSO says
The forensics unit is heading to the scene now.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter