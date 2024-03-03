Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car in Citrus County: FHP

A 30-year-old Holiday woman died after a crash in Citrus County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a Kia Sorento that was being driven by a 70-year-old Lecanto man exited onto US-19 from a private driveway north of Cardinal Street just after 12:30 p.m.

According to FHP, he turned into the path of the Suzuki motorcycle the 30-year-old woman was riding. Authorities say she was headed north on US-19.

The motorcyclist hit the left side of the Kia, according to troopers.

FHP says the woman was taken to a local hospital, which is where she died. The 70-year-old man was not injured, according to officials.

