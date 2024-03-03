Brandon man dies after crashing into light pole while riding motorcycle: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. - A 68-year-old Brandon man died at a local hospital after crashing his motorcycle early on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP says the motorcyclist was riding a Harley-Davidson north on US-301 around 2:44 a.m.
As he was approaching Stannum Street, the man failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and hit a utility light pole, according to officials.
Authorities say the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
