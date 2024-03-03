Brandon man dies after crashing into light pole while riding motorcycle: FHP

A 68-year-old Brandon man died at a local hospital after crashing his motorcycle early on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the motorcyclist was riding a Harley-Davidson north on US-301 around 2:44 a.m.

READ: Officials searching for speeder who caused 3-vehicle crash on Howard Frankland Bridge

As he was approaching Stannum Street, the man failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and hit a utility light pole, according to officials.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter