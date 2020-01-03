Motorcyclist dies in Manatee County crash, deputies say

article

Manatee County deputies are investigating a crash where a motorcyclist passed away, they said.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near the corner of Whitfield Avenue and 15th Street East. The area was closed during the investigation, but it has since reopened for traffic.

Deputies said the motorcycle collided into the back of a car, and later died at a nearby hospital.

They said they are still investigating the events leading up to the deadly crash. The motorcyclist has not been identified.