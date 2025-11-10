Expand / Collapse search
Motorcyclist dies after trying to split lanes on US Highway 98, Lakeland police say

By Joe Espy
Published  November 10, 2025 3:24pm EST
Lakeland
FOX 13 News

 

The Brief

    • A 21-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash with two other vehicles on Saturday morning, according to the Lakeland Police Department.
    • Police say that when the motorcycle tried to weave through traffic, it hit the side mirror of the Toyota before veering over to the outside lane and crashing into the back of the Jeep.
    • The motorcyclist was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Everyone else involved in the crash was not injured, LPD said.

LAKELAND, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with two other vehicles on Saturday morning, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

What we know:

At around 11:04 a.m., officers responded to a crash near the 700 block of US Highway 98 South. A motorcycle reportedly had been traveling north through traffic when the driver, identified as Blake Scott, 21, tried to split lanes between the middle of two vehicles, a Toyota and a Jeep. 

Police say that when the Scott tried to weave through traffic, he hit the side mirror of the Toyota before veering over to the outside lane and crashing into the back of the Jeep.

Scott was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Everyone else involved in the crash was not injured, LPD said.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Lakeland Police Department.

