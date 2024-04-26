Motorcyclist hospitalized after Tampa crash

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash on Lois Avenue and West Osborne Avenue in Tampa on Friday.

The Tampa Police Department said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officers. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

READ: Family of 14-year-old killed in Tampa pleads for answers as case gets national attention

North Lois Avenue and West Osborne Avenue are closed and expected to remain closed for an extended amount of time. Police are urging drivers to seek an alternate route.

The driver of the other vehicle involved did remain at the scene and is cooperating with TPD's investigation.