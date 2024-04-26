Family of 14-year-old killed in Tampa pleads for answers as case gets national attention

Surrounded by "Moms Demanding Action," the family of 14-year-old Jevario Buie said coming to grips with his death is impossible.

"They took him away," said his grandmother, Joquetta Winters. "He has so much to offer."

She had just viewed the body of her grandson, who was killed the afternoon of April 17th near railroad tracks off Busch Blvd. They went from planning a middle school graduation party to planning a funeral.

"He was raised right," said his uncle, Harvellio Buie. "Never was in any trouble. He didn't harm anybody."

Family says it's possible he was attacked by several other youngsters. The reason is still unclear.

"Moms Demanding Action for Gun Sense in America" is supporting the family, insisting that people come forward to clear their conscience, but also to reform the way teens are raised and what they have access to.

"Their brains are not developed enough to even grasp the magnitude of what they have done," said spokesperson Jamilia Land. "Who they took. How they have changed the trajectory of their own lives and their family’s lives."

The family says they want the world to know what has happened to their shining light, to a teenager who was hoping to attend Tampa Bay Tech to study welding and ironwork and maybe even play football.

They say they will support any families who are willing to tell police what their own youngsters may have done.

"Their families are probably afraid of him until we can get them out of the community, until we can sit them down and get them to face their own demons," said grandfather Michael Baldwin, Sr.

Tampa Police say this is very much an active investigation and that they are sorting through all of their tips to see where they lead.

