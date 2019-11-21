Motorcyclist injured in crash after car fails to slow for traffic, FHP says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A motorcyclist was critically injured when another car failed to slow for traffic on Interstate 275 this morning, causing a multi-vehicle crash that closed the highway’s northbound lanes.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it was just after 9:30 when a Chevy Malibu, headed northbound on I-275 near 54th Avenue S, came upon slower traffic. The driver of the Malibu failed to stop in time and ran into the back of a motorcycle, knocking it into the SUV in front of it.
The driver of the motorcycle, identified only as a 56-year-old Gulfport man, was taken to Bayfront Medical Center with critical injuries.
Troopers say charges are pending against the 58-year-old driver of the Malibu, identified as Diane Caraker of Leverett, Massachusetts.
The highway's northbound lanes were closed for nearly four hours, but have since reopened.