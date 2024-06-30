Motorcyclist killed after collision with pickup truck in Dade City: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 56-year-old Dade City man died at the hospital after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a GMC 2500 pickup was exiting the Hernando County solid waste station located at 33070 Cortez Blvd in Dade City as a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling eastbound on SR-50 just after 1:30 p.m.

The 67-year-old Webster man driving the truck didn't yield to the motorcycle and turned left into its path, according to officials.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and later died.

The Webster man was not injured, according to FHP.

