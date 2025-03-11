Motorcyclist killed in crash while trying to pass FedEx truck in no-passing zone: PCSO

The Brief Brandon Bailey, 28, died after his motorcycle crashed into a FedEx truck on Monday afternoon, according to Polk County deputies. PCSO said Bailey tried to pass in a no-passing zone and hit the truck, which was turning left into a driveway. The FedEx driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, deputies said.



A motorcyclist died on Monday after Polk County deputies say he crashed into a FedEx truck while trying to pass in a no-passing zone.

The backstory:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Brandon Bailey, 28, was riding behind the FedEx truck on Tom Costine Road near Ridgeglen Circle West, north of Lakeland, around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

According to PCSO, Bailey was riding "at a high rate of speed" and crossed a double yellow line, hitting the truck as it was turning left into a driveway.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Paramedics rushed Bailey to the hospital, where he died, officials said.

The FedEx driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to PCSO.

The Source: This story was written using information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

