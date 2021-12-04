Motorcyclist killed in Lakeland crash

Glen James McCord, 49, of Lakeland, was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Green Road about 500 feet south of Duff Road in unincorporated Lakeland.

According to PCSO, McCord was driving a 2009 Suzuki Sport motorcycle south on Green Road, while a gold Lexus was traveling north. When the driver of the gold Lexus made a left turn at the Hunt Fountain Park entrance, he entered McCord's path, and the two collided.

McCord was thrown from his bike upon impact, according to PCSO.

Deputies say a helmet was found at the scene, but it did not look as though McCord was wearing it before the crash.

McCord was taken to an area hospital for head trauma sustained in the crash and died around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Neither the driver nor the five passengers of the Lexus were injured in the crash.

