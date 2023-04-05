Motorcyclist killed in Sarasota County crash involving two SUVs, troopers say

article

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killing in a crash involving two other SUVs in Sarasota County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened on Bee Ridge Road near the intersection of Shade Avenue at around 6:45 p.m.

Crash investigators said one of the SUVs was stopped in a turn lane on Bee Ridge Road, approaching the intersection at Shade Avenue while the motorcycle was traveling east approaching that same intersection. The second SUV was stopped at Shade Avenue, FHP said.

According to troopers, the first SUV was trying to turn left onto Shade Avenue in front of the approaching motorcycle, which caused both to collide. The 19-year-old man was thrown from his motorcycle after the crash, and he collided with a crosswalk pole, FHP said.

The first SUV rotated and collided with the second SUV that was stopped on Shade Avenue, troopers said.

Crash investigators said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but was pronounced dead. The 76-year-old woman driving the SUV that hit the motorcycle had minor injuries.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, which is assisting FHP, said the eastbound lanes of Bee Ridge Road are closed off in the area. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.