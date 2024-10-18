Motorcyclist killed in Pinellas Park crash

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man died after a crash involving his motorcycle and a car on Thursday night, the Pinellas Park Police Department said.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Park Boulevard near 66th Street North.

According to investigators, the driver of a Mazda sedan turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the crash.

The motorcycle rider, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital.

Others involved in the crash were listed as stable at the hospital, police said.

The driver of the car is cooperating with investigators. Police said no criminal charges are pending.

