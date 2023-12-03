Motorcyclist loses control, crashes into fence during fatal crash on SR-618: FHP

article

A 28-year-old Tampa man died Saturday night after crashing into a fence, according to troopers.

Around 9:30 p.m., officials say the man was riding a Ducati motorcycle west on SR-618, east of Bay to Bay Boulevard.

The motorcyclist lost control while speeding and left the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the man entered the north shoulder and hit a chain link fence. He died at the scene of the crash, according to FHP.