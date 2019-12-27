Motorcyclist passes away following Tampa crash, police say

article

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Tampa early Friday morning, according to Tampa police.

The crash occurred just off the Selmon Expressway on 50th Street. All southbound lanes were closed between Adamo Drive and the Crosstown, as well as the entrance ramp to the Selmon Expressway, but lanes reopened by 7:30 a.m.

Police said the crash occurred around 4 a.m.

The motorcyclist has not been identified. The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

There is no word on when lanes will reopen. Police advise that drivers seek an alternate route.

