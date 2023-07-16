Motorcyclist suffers serious injures in hit-and-run crash on Gandy Bridge

article

A motorcyclist was seriously injured this morning when they were hit by a driver in a Tesla Model 3 on the Gandy bridge.

The Tesla was heading west at a "high rate of speed" just before 3 a.m. when it overtook a Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle, according to authorities.

Police say that the motorcycle overturned, and the Tesla fled the scene.

Parts of the Tesla were found at the scene which led police to an apartment complex in Largo where the owner lives.

Police say the Tesla has been seized as evidence in the hit-and-run crash as they try to figure out who was driving it.