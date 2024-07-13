Motorcyclist surrenders after trying to get rid of drugs, gun during high-speed chase in Polk County: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 41-year-old Port St. Lucie was arrested early on Sunday morning after speeding away from law enforcement.

According to troopers, a motorcyclist later identified as Kenneth Albert Fike, was speeding on US-92, west of Berkley Road around 2:13 a.m.

Previous mug shot of Fike courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say Fike was riding a 2005 Ducati 800 Super Sport motorcycle. According to authorities, troopers tried to stop Fike, but he took off and reached over 110 mph on several local roads.

READ: Deputies shoot, kill man who hit grandmother with car in Winter Haven: PCSO

When he got on Winter Lake Road, FHP says he slowed down and dropped a backpack while continuing to evade law enforcement.

Fike eventually stopped and surrendered at a gas station parking lot, according to troopers.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Officials say they located the backpack and found Fike's wallet, a 9mm handgun, cannabis, drug paraphernalia that included needles, a scale, and a bong, as well as methamphetamine.

Fike was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail. He was charged with fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended, possession of firearm by felon, possession of ammunition by felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cannabis, and possession paraphernalia.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter