The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in which a suspect was shot.

PCSO said shots were fired shortly after 10 p.m. Friday on Sprucewood Street in the Winter Haven area.

No deputies were injured, the sheriff's office said.

So far, there's no word on the condition of the suspect or what led to shots being fired.

