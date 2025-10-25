Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after Tampa crash

The Brief A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash on Manhattan Avenue South and Bay to Bay Boulevard in Tampa. The intersection where the crash happened is fully closed while detectives investigate.



A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash on Manhattan Avenue South and Bay to Bay Boulevard in Tampa, officers said.

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department said they responded to that intersection of a motorcyclist being struck by a vehicle.

READ: More than 30,000 attend Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Tampa

The rider had serious injuries after the crash, according to police.

The intersection where the crash happened is fully closed while detectives investigate.

What we don't know:

No other details were immediately available.