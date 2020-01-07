Move over: Driver crashes into Manatee County deputy's parked vehicle

article

A driver and a Manatee County Sheriff's Deputy escaped a crash without serious injuries, but you might assume otherwise when you see their vehicles.

The sheriff's office is taking the opportunity to remind drivers: the law in Florida dictates drivers move over or slow significantly when approaching a first responder, sanitation, utility, or tow vehicle stopped on the shoulder of any roadway.

The sheriff's office said the deputy was parked in a turn lane on US 41, protecting a tow truck driver who was removing a disabled car.

The deputy said he saw the driver coming.

A white SUV veered toward his vehicle and he braced for impact. The SUV crashed into the back of the deputy's vehicle.

The sheriff's office said he will be OK.

The driver will be cited for reckless driving.

"This is why it is the law in Florida to #MoveOver or slow down," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Photos show extensive damage to the rear of the sheriff's office vehicle, with parts compacted to the rear wheel. The front of the civilian's vehicle, an SUV, is crumpled back to the windshield.

"Fortunately, it looks like everyone involved is going to be okay," the sheriff's office said.