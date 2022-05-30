Movement made to document stories of all 421,000 soldiers who died during World War II

Behind every headstone and name etched in memoriam are the untold stories of the more than 421,000 American men and women who never returned home from World War II. One group is working to ensure they are never forgotten.

"Our goal is to have all 421,000 soldiers accounted for by 2025," said Dade City historian and former teacher Madonna Wise.

Wise is one of hundreds of volunteers working to research the histories of fallen WWII soldiers for the "Stories Behind the Stars" project.

"Eventually when you're visiting any cemetery, you’ll be able to on your smartphone, pull up the story and the pictures and understand the veteran's life, the woman or the man and what they were like before they gave their life to our country," explained Wise.

MORE: Emotions run high during Memorial Day service at Florida National Cemetery

That includes men like George Albert Kelly, who was killed on Utah Beach during the D-Day invasion of Normandy. Prior to joining the Navy in 1942, Kelly worked on cars in his father’s Madisonville, Kentucky garage and played trumpet in his high school band.

"When you begin to learn the stories of the individuals, you begin to understand history," said Wise.

READ: Bay Pines National Cemetery holds first in-person Memorial Day ceremony since 2019

During WWII, a Gold Star was presented to the families of the fallen. Now "Stories Behind the Stars" is working to ensure future generations know all they can about those soldiers who laid down their lives for the freedoms enjoyed today.

Advertisement

To learn more about the project or to get involved as a volunteer visit: https://www.storiesbehindthestars.org