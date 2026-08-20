Movie money used to pay for dinner lands 2 Florida woman in jail: SLCSO

article

The Brief Two women were arrested after a dinner tab was paid with movie prop money at a Port St. Lucie restaurant. Authorities stopped the suspect vehicle shortly after the incident and placed two Fort Pierce residents in custody. Deputies booked both women into the St. Lucie County Jail on forgery and drug possession charges.



Deputies arrested two women after a group attempted to pay their bill at a Port St. Lucie restaurant using counterfeit movie money, according to law enforcement.

Fake money used at Florida restaurant

What we know:

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, three women ordered food and drinks at St. Lucie Draft House before presenting a fake $100 bill clearly marked "FOR MOTION PICTURE PURPOSES," according to authorities. Investigators said the women left the restaurant in a dark blue Dodge Charger after attempting to pay the bill with the prop money.

Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Women arrested during traffic stop

Timeline:

Patrol Operations Bureau Night 2 deputies located the Dodge Charger shortly after the group left the scene. Working alongside Criminal Investigations Division detectives, deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested two women.

Fort Pierce women face felony charges

By the numbers Deputies arrested 24-year-old Kamri Ashanti Reese of Fort Pierce for larceny, possession of a forged bank bill or note, and fraud for uttering a false bank bill. Authorities also arrested 25-year-old Kayla Reese of Fort Pierce for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription for oxycodone. Both women were booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.

Suspect details remain unconfirmed

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the identity or potential charges of the third woman present during the incident. Officials have also not confirmed whether additional counterfeit bills were recovered.