Teenager arrested after threatening mass shooting at Pinellas Park High School

Pinellas Park police have arrested a teenager after receiving information about a video on social media in which threats were made to the safety of students at Pinellas Park High School.

The teenager, a 15-year-old male, was taken into custody without incident.

READ: Clearwater paramedics fired after declaring man dead who was still alive

Although the teenager claimed the video was a joke, law enforcement takes these types of incidents seriously.

He has been charged with electronic threats to conduct a mass shooting.

Police say that the firearm shown in the video is believed to be a toy replica. No firearms were found to be in the teenager's possession.

MORE: Two shot in St. Pete hotel parking garage taken to hospital, police say

Chief Michael Haworth released a statement saying: " Any and all threats of violence will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. When it comes to situations involving the safety of our community, no stone is left unturned".



