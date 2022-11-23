7 MSU football players charged with assault after Michigan Stadium tunnel brawl

article

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor is moving forward with charges against seven Michigan State University football players after a brawl that took place after a game against the University of Michigan.

The charges include six misdemeanors and one felony against cornerback Khary Crump.

MSU had already suspended eight players following the fight which included one Spartan using his helmet against a Wolverine player. The brawl happened following Michigan's 29-7 win over the Spartans on Oct. 29.

The charges include:

Khary Crump: One count of felonious assault, a felony

Itayvion Brown: One count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor

Angelo Grose: One count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor

Justin White: One count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor

Brandon Wright: One count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor

Zion Young: One count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor

Jacoby Windmon: One count of assault & battery, a misdemeanor

The lone MSU player that was suspended but not charged is Malcolm Jones.

The University of Michigan Police Department turned over a report to the county prosecutor's office on Nov. 12. The prosecutor's office said it would not comment on the case.

The charges are the latest development of an in-state rivalry game that became ugly after the final whistle blew. As players were heading to the locker room, fighting broke out under the stands between several MSU players and a Michigan player.

RELATED: No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 University of Michigan rivalry set for another classic

Video from the evening showed a brawl involving at least 10 MSU players when two U of M players entered the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

MSU originally suspended Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young a day after the fight. Players Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, and Brandon Wright were suspended days later.

WATCH: Michigan, Michigan State players brawl in tunnel after Saturday's game

Gemon Green, the University of Michigan football player seen being attacked by Michigan State University players after Saturday's game, has hired a lawyer. Green suffered a concussion.

In addition to the suspensions, MSU Head Coach Mel Tucker admonished the players involved in the fight, saying there was "no excuse for behavior that puts our team or our opponents at risk."